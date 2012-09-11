JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 FirstRand Ltd :
* S.Africa's FirstRand says FY diluted normalised
earnings at 225.8
cents per share from 179.4 cents
* FY diluted headline EPS 226.9 cents from 179.4 cents (Reuters
consensus: 216
cents)
* Says FY dividend 102 cents per share from 81 cents (Reuters
consensus: 101
cents)cents
* Non-interest income at 29.49 billion rand from R29.57 billion
* Net interest income at 21.89 billion rand from 17.37 billion
* Says overall crdit impairments increased from 93 bps to 94
bps
* Says group's core operating costs grew 10 percent for the
year
* FY impairments R5.07 billion versus R3.78 billion
* Says achieving revenue growth remains a challenge