JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 FirstRand is likely to grow profit at a slower rate in its 2016 fiscal year due to weak credit demand, its chief executive said on Thursday, after the South African lender reported a 14 percent rise in annual profit.

"I think it's fair to say we won't be able to keep growth rates that those levels," Johan Burger told Reuters. "Credit demand will slow down because business confidence is low and the consumer is getting under further financial stress." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)