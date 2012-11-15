SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore's First Real Estate
Investment Trust, which owns healthcare assets, is
placing up to 31.6 million units at an indicative price range of
S$0.95-S$0.97 each, raising as much as S$30.7 million ($25.1
million).
The First REIT units will yield around 7.4-7.6 percent based
on the offer price, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
First REIT units, which are suspended from trading, were
last transacted at S$0.985, down 1.5 percent. The trust is
sponsored by Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci.
($1 = 1.2227 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)