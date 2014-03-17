Fitch: Farmer Balance Sheets Weaken But Agriculture Lenders To Weather the Storm

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: North American FI Chart of the Month (Agriculture Lenders Can Weather Commodity Downturn) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897416 CHICAGO, April 26 (Fitch) Farmer balance sheets have deteriorated given the persistent commodity downturn, weak outlook for the farm sector and falling farmland values; however, agricultural lenders are unlikely to be materially impacted, according to the latest North Americ