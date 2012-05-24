May 24 First Republic Bank on Thursday sold $150 million of exempt non-cumulative perpetual Series B preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an original planned $100 million. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK AMT $150 MLN COUPON 6.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 06/29/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/01/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 06/01/2017