(Widens coding to more subscribers)

* Berlian Laju units default on lease payments

* First Ship says default to have material financial impact

* First Ship considers reposessing the tankers

* First Ship unit price down 11 pct since Berlian's problem

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Singapore-listed First Ship Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on their payment obligations for three chemical tankers.

Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion while it talks with creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.

It said the freeze affected repayments on all of the company's bank loans, bonds and payments on ship leases and included similar obligations of its other subsidiaries, save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk.

It blamed a slump in freight markets and rising costs.

"FSL Trust currently leases the vessels, through special purpose companies, under a 12-year bareboat charter each to the lessees until 2018," First Ship said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Each lessee is obliged to pay the relevant charter hire due under the relevant lease agreement on the first day of each calendar month. As of the date of this announcement, the lessees have not made payment for the vessels for the month of February 2012," it said.

The oil tanker freight market is struggling through a slump brought about by the global downturn and weak freight rates on the one hand and higher shipping fuel costs on the other.

Due to the default by Berlian Laju, First Ship said its net tangible assets per unit is expected to decline by $0.03 to $0.50. The subsidiaries of Berlian Laju contributed 12.8 percent to the company's total revenue for 2011.

First Ship said the obligations of Berlian Laju's subsidiaries were guaranteed by Berlian Laju and First Ship was considering all its options against the company.

Units of First Ship have fallen nearly 12 percent since Berlian announced the debt payment freeze.

Berlian Laju joins a growing list of firms struggling with the downturn in the oil tanker freight market.

Lenders are also growing increasingly wary of shipping finance as credit tightens globally on worries that the euro area debt crisis could push the world economy into another severe downturn. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Neil Fullick)