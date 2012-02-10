SINGAPORE Feb 10 Singapore-listed business trust First Ship Lease Trust said it demanded for redelivery of its three chemical tankers from the subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker .

"This is in addition to the demand for payment stated in the notice of default issued to the Lessees on 7 February 2012," the trust said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, First Ship Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of Berlian Laju had defaulted on their payment obligations for three chemical tankers.

Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion while it talks with creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.

It said the freeze affected repayments on all of the company's bank loans, bonds and payments on ship leases and included similar obligations of its other subsidiaries, save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)