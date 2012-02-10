* S&P downgrades firm to default status, bonds steady
* Berlian exec says creditors supportive
* Creditors can seek unilateral action - lawyer
By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore-listed
business trust First Ship Lease Trust said on Friday it had
demanded the return of three chemical tankers from subsidiaries
of troubled Indonesian shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker, as
S&P declared the company in default.
Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm,
is the latest shipping firm to buckle in the face of a weak
global market.
It said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt
of $2 billion while it talked to creditors about restructuring
its operations and finances.
"When we talk about restructuring, nothing will be exactly
as planned," the firm's finance director Kevin Wong told Reuters
on Friday.
First Ship Lease Trust said earlier this week that some
subsidiaries of Berlian Laju had defaulted
on their payment obligations for the three Singapore-flagged
tankers.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it was cutting its
long-term corporate credit rating on Berlian Laju to "D" from
"CC".
"The downgrade follows our confirmation that BLT has failed
to make ship-lease payments to at least one company," said S&P
credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni. "A failure to honour contractual
financial obligation constitutes a default."
S&P said it believed the company was likely to fail to
honour other financial obligations, such as interest payments
and debt repayments, in the days ahead.
DEFAULT EXPECTED
Berlian's Wong told Reuters that the move by S&P was
expected. "So far creditors have been supportive," Wong said.
The firm's 2014 bonds, which were cut to "D",
were trading unchanged at 25.5/27.5 on Friday, after having
fallen from around 40 in early January.
"That has been a level for some time. It is already at a
level where people are awaiting a restructuring," said a Hong
Kong-based credit trader, adding markets had already factored in
a default before S&P's decision.
The company said on Jan. 27 it had decided to freeze
repayments on all of the company's bank loans, bonds and
payments on ship leases and included similar obligations of its
other subsidiaries, save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk.
The biggest creditors for a $685 million loan facility to
Berlian Laju are DNB Asia with $200 million, Nordea Bank AB
with $120 million and Standard Chartered Bank
with $115 million, Thomson Reuters data shows. Others include
BNP Paribas, ING Bank NV and SEB.
Timur Sukirno, a bankruptcy lawyer at Hadiputranto, Hadinoto
& Partners in Jakarta, said that either the company or a group
of its creditors can apply to the courts in Indonesia for a
suspension of payments, where all assets are frozen allowing the
company to enter into a negotiation with its creditors.
If creditors do not agree to a suspension of payments then
the company could go into bankruptcy. However, if lenders have
specific assets, they may try unilaterally to get those, he
said, in comments that back First Ship's legal right to demand
the return of the tankers.
SINKING SHIPPING
The oil tanker freight market is struggling through a slump
brought about by the global downturn and weak freight rates on
the one hand and higher shipping fuel costs on the other.
However, sources have said that Berlian Laju's problems were
compounded by high debts following the expansion of its chemical
tanker business at the peak of the shipping market in 2007.
Berlian Laju's total outstanding debt was $1.9 billion as of
the company's September financial statement. About $418 million
in scheduled principal payments are due this financial year.
The Indonesian firm joins a growing list of companies
struggling with the downturn in the tanker freight market.
General Maritime Corp, a crude oil and refined
petroleum products shipper based in New York, filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection in November.
The world's largest independent oil tanker operator,
Frontline of Norway, was forced to restructure and
split in two.
Danish shipping company Torm A/S has said it is
trying to reschedule debt.
Lenders are also growing increasingly wary of shipping
finance as credit tightens globally on worries that the euro
area debt crisis could push the world economy into another
severe downturn.