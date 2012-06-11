* New South Wales projects to total 159 MW

* Federal, state funding to contribute

* First Solar shares rise more than 2 pct

June 11 First Solar said it would design and build two utility-scale power plants in Australia totaling 159 megawatts of capacity for AGL Energy Ltd.

Construction is expected to begin on both projects in 2014, with commercial operation in 2015, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Financial details of the contracts were not disclosed.

The two New South Wales projects, a 106 MW project in Nyngan and a 53 MW project in Broken Hill, will also receive funding from the Australian federal government as well as the state government.

U.S.-based First Solar is the lowest-cost solar panel maker in the world, but steep declines in the price of polysilicon and solar equipment have narrowed its advantage over other companies.

First Solar, which used cadmium telluride in its thin-film panels rather than polysilicon, has seen its shares sink more than 62 percent this year through Friday.

The shares climbed more than 2 percent in premarket trading to $13.08.