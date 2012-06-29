June 29 First Solar Inc named a former
private equity venture partner to the newly created position of
chief operating officer, at a time when solar financing has
dried up.
Georges Antoun, who most recently worked at private equity
firm Technology Crossover Ventures, joins a company that in the
last few months has appointed a new CEO, cut 30 percent of its
workforce and posted a surprise first-quarter loss.
Solar panel maker First Solar's shares have fallen 88
percent in the last one year, a period that saw other solar
companies such as U.S.-based Solyndra and Germany's Q-Cells SE
going bust due to falling government subsidies and
product oversupply.
South Korean group Hanwha may buy insolvent Q-Cells, once
the world's largest maker of solar cells, a spokesman for Hanwha
Corp said on Friday.
Shares of First Solar rose 4 percent to $15.33 in early
trading on Friday on the Nasdaq.