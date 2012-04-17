April 17 First Solar Inc said it would
shut down some manufacturing operations and cut 2,000 jobs, or
about 30 percent of its workforce, as the largest U.S. solar
maker speeds up its cost-cutting efforts.
Solar panel manufacturers have struggled amid a steep
decline in selling prices for the solar equipment over the past
year. Several companies have gone into bankruptcy.
First Solar, the lowest-cost solar panel maker in the world,
said the new cuts would reduce its costs by $30 million to $60
million this year and by $100 million to $120 million annually
in future years.
Shares in the company, which makes thin-film solar panels,
slipped 1.4 percent in premarket trading to $20.51, near their
lifetime low of $20.02 hit last week.
The company said it would shut its plant near Frankfurt,
Germany, in the fourth quarter and indefinitely idle four
production lines at its manufacturing center in Kulim, Malaysia,
at the beginning of May.
First Solar will record charges of $245 million to $370
million, of which $80 million to $120 million will be cash
expenditures, in connection with the steps.