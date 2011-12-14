Dec 14 First Solar Inc cut its 2011 sales and earnings forecast citing continued delays of certain projects in its systems business due to weather and other factors.

The solar power company now sees net sales of $2.8-$2.9 billion in 2011, down from its earlier forecast of $3.0-$3.3 billion.

It expects per-share earnings of $5.75-$6.00. In October, the company had forecast $6.50-$7.50 per share.