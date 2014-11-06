Nov 6 U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc
on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings and sales
that were lower than the same quarter a year ago when it
benefited from the sale of three projects and began recognizing
revenue from a major project in California.
The company reported a quarterly profit of $88.4 million or
87 cents per share, compared with $195 million, or $1.94 per
share, a year ago. Excluding a one-time tax benefit, First Solar
earned 61 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64
cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $889.3 million. Analysts were expecting revenue
of $1.049 billion.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom)