May 6 First Solar Inc reported a
first-quarter profit compared to a loss in the previous year,
helped by higher sales of third-party solar modules, and the
company backed its full-year outlook.
The company posted a net profit of $59.1 million, or 66
cents per share for the first quarter. This compares to a loss
of $449.4 million, or $5.20 per share, in the year-ago period,
which included $444 million in restructuring charges and costs
in excess of normal warranty.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $755.2 million.
"We remain on track for the year and reaffirm our full-year
2013 financial guidance," Chief Executive Jim Hughes said.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3 percent in
after-market trade.