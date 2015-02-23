(Adds details, analyst's comment, shares)

Feb 23 First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp said they were in advanced talks to form a joint venture, which will hold some of their solar power-generating assets.

First Solar's shares rose 10.4 percent, while SunPower's stock was up 11.8 percent in after-market trading on Monday.

Several solar players, including SunEdison and NRG Energy, have bundled up their solar assets and spun them off into vehicles known as 'yield cos', seeking stable cash flows that are then paid out as dividends or reinvested.

First Solar and SunPower said they intend to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of limited partner interests in the "yield co" once the master formation agreement is signed.

The companies did not provide a time frame for setting up the "yield co"

The move provides the companies avenue to monetize their existing unsold backlog, as well as an additional avenue of project monetization, Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Sven Eenmaa told Reuters.

SunEdison listed TerraForm Power Inc, its unit that owns and operates some of its solar power plants, in July 2014. Terraform's shares have risen 36 percent since the IPO through Monday's close.

First Solar said in November it would not spin off its solar power plants into a separate, publicly traded entity, while SunPower said it was reviewing setting up a "yield co" of its power plants.

Both SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA, and First Solar are scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

SunPower's shares closed at $27.80 per share, while First Solar's closed at $49.64 on the Nasdaq.