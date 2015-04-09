FRANKFURT, April 9 Infrastructure investor First State Investments is looking to expand its presence in Germany's 1.7-million-kilometre network of regional power and gas grids.

Its European Diversified Infrastructure Fund (EDIF) has up to 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in investor capital to buy further gas or power networks in Germany, said Gregor Kurth, associate director at First State Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

"We're happy with our two acquisitions so far, but we're not satisfied yet," Kurth said.

First State has acquired two gas distribution system operators from top German utility E.ON over the past two years.

Germany has roughly 900 DSOs which supply 49 million customers, mostly households, and form the backbone of the country's power supply.

Kurth's comments chime with those at other infrastructure funds attracted by the sector's investment returns of up to 9 percent annually.

"Networks are very attractive, as shown by the steep valuation of recent deals," said Oskar Tijs, senior investment analyst at NN Investment Partners.

A consortium including Canada's Borealis last month agreed to buy the Swedish power distribution business of Finland's Fortum for about 6.6 billion euros, or 16.6 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Such valuations could also be reached in Germany, analysts say, but regulation must first change to make it easier for outside investors.

Germany is working on new incentives, including eliminating an existing time gap between investments and the point at which investors qualify for returns.

Funds are badly needed. DSOs will require 25 billion euros in investment over the next decade, according to industry association BDEW, to keep up with rising levels of power from intermittent solar and wind generation.

Local utilities, which own most of the DSOs, will be unable to shoulder all of that on their own, especially as they grapple with a crisis in the power sector that has pushed wholesale prices to 11-year lows.

"I think that investors and local utilities share the same interests to a certain extend," said Hilko Schomerus, managing director at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, one of Europe's most active buyers of energy assets. (Editing by Jason Neely)