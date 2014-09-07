* Customer accounts rise to 1 million
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 8 First Utility, Britain's largest
independent electricity and gas supplier, is considering raising
money through a public listing or outside investor to fund
expansion abroad, its chief executive said in an interview.
The company, which started operating in 2008, has benefited
in recent years from a public backlash against the rising
tariffs charged by the so-called 'Big Six' utilities. Its
customer accounts have risen by ten times over the past three
years to reach 1 million on Monday.
The group is now looking to expansion opportunities in
Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and North America after having
overtaken recently fellow minnow Utility Warehouse to
become the largest alternative provider.
"There are things we are interested in doing like taking our
business model beyond the UK. Raising some capital to do that
might be something we'll consider in future," Chief Executive
Ian McCaig said in a telephone interview.
First Utility's plans are not yet finalised, but McCaig said
it could follow in the footsteps of rival Ovo Energy, the
third-biggest independent supplier, and seek a public listing,
albeit to raise cash for different purposes.
Ovo Energy Chief Executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said last
month his company planned to go public within 18 months to fund
"new opportunities" and to give shares to its employees.
First Utility said it can offer lower tariffs in part
because it has a multi-year agreement with oil major Shell
to purchase electricity and gas on the wholesale
market.
McCaig, who was chief executive of travel website
lastminute.com until 2011, said this setup has saved the company
money because it is not forced to cover its hedging strategy to
purchase energy ahead of delivery.
Shell's global trading presence means the business model can
easily be replicated in other markets, either by setting up new
operations or making acquisitions, McCaig said.
"We are looking at markets where there's a deregulated
environment coupled with a low level of price control
intervention from the state," he said.
British utilities are free to set their own tariffs without
government intervention. But the country's competition watchdog
has started an investigation into possible anti-competitive
behaviour by the largest suppliers that may have made it more
difficult for new providers to access the market.
PRICE TURMOIL
McCaig said First Utility would always try to pass on
savings to customers when wholesale energy prices fall but added
that current turmoil in Ukraine was lifting gas prices.
"One of the challenges at the moment is (that the Ukraine
crisis) is causing significant day-to-day spikes, so it's very
difficult to see a stable platform to set a price at the
moment," he said.
In Britain, First Utility competes with a string of smaller
rivals and the big six: SSE, Scottish Power,
Centrica's British Gas, EDF Energy, RWE npower
and E.ON.
Britain's independent suppliers are slowly eating into the
market share held by the six incumbents.
The latest data published by consultancy Cornwall Energy
showed the large companies' hold on the market has fallen to 92
percent from 95 percent at the start of the year.
"With over 2 million customers now signed up to independent
suppliers overall, it's clear that households increasingly trust
them and are benefiting from competition in the market,"
Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey said
in a statement.
Within the small suppliers' overall market share, First
Utility holds 28 percent, closely followed by Utility Warehouse
at 24 percent. Other providers include Good Energy,
Ovo Energy and Co-operative Energy.
