MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to drop on oil's tumble
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
LONDON, March 11 Firth Rixson: * Firth Rixson and Rolls-Royce sign a $500 mln deal * Firth Rixson signed agreement with Rolls-Royce - extends from 2015 to 2022
for the supply of seamless rolled rings * Source Text:
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.