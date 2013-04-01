NEW YORK, April 1 Fidelity National Information Services is looking to refinance its existing pro rata facilities in terms consistent with its newly acquired investment grade rating, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The refinancing will allow the company more flexibility in its borrowing terms and make room for further pricing decreases in case the company's ratings continue to climb. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo are leading the deal that will launch tomorrow at the Hotel Intercontinental in New York City.

The new facility consists of a $2 billion revolver and an up to $2 billion term loan A-4. Moody's Investors Service recently raised the company's senior unsecured ratings to Baa3, the first step in investment grade, from Ba1. At current ratings of Baa3/BBB-, drawn pricing on the new facilities will be 150bp over Libor. If it remains undrawn, the revolver will pay 25bp.

If the company's ratings are raised to Baa2/BBB, drawn pricing will drop to 125bp over Libor and undrawn pricing will remain at 25bp. If ratings are lowered to below Ba1/BB+, undrawn pricing increases to 200bp over Libor and undrawn pricing increases to 35bp.

The new loans will refinance the company's existing $1.15 billion, five-year revolver and a $2.02 billion, five-year term loan A3. Both loans are due in March 2017. Pricing on the existing loans range from 150bp to 225bp on a drawn basis and 25bp to 40bp when the facility remains undrawn.

The new loans will provide the banking payment technology provider with increased flexibility in terms of usage of excess cash flow and negative covenants, reduce the amortization schedule and remove springing security.

Existing revolver and term loan lenders will receive 10bp to consent. New and upsized money will receive 25bp for commitments. The company is offering to repay current lenders that choose not to participate in the new loans.

The transaction will be leverage neutral for the company, which is currently 2.5 times adjusted Ebitda.

Commitments are due April 16. Closing and funding is expected on April 22.