WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Barack Obama
will offer cuts to Social Security and other entitlement
programs in a budget proposal aimed at swaying Republicans to
compromise on a deficit reduction deal to put the country's
finances on a sounder footing, a senior administration official
said on Friday.
The president will offer to apply a less generous measure of
inflation to calculate cost-of-living increases, the official
said on condition of anonymity. That change would result in
lower payments to some beneficiaries of the Social Security
program for retirees.
Obama would agree to cuts to other so-called entitlement
programs, the official said.
But the president will only accept these spending cuts if
congressional Republicans, for their part, agree to higher
taxes, the official added. The president's budget proposal, due
to be laid out in full on Wednesday, would cut the deficit by
$1.8 trillion over ten years, the aide said.