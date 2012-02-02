* Q4 adj EPS $1.27 in line with est

Feb 2 Payment processor Fiserv Inc posted quarterly revenue that beat estimates, helped by higher processing and services revenue, and said it expected adjusted earnings to grow 10 percent to 14 percent in 2012.

The company, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, sees 2012 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.04 to $5.20 on adjusted internal revenue growth of 3 percent to 4.5 percent.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $5.11 a share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Fiserv reported a net income of $143 million, or $1.01 a share, compared with $116 million, or 78 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.27 a share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.16 billion. Processing and services revenue increased 5 percent to $915 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.27 a share, before items, on revenue of $1.13 billion.

Shares of Fiserv, whose rivals include FIS and Jack & Henry Associates, closed at $63.11 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.