May 1 Fiserv Inc, which provides IT
services and systems to the financial sector, posted a quarterly
profit ahead of market expectations on higher processing and
services revenue.
Fiserv also maintained its 2012 adjusted earnings-per-share
forecast of $5.04 to $5.20. It continues to expect adjusted
internal revenue growth of 3 percent to 4.5 percent this year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $5.13 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, the company reported net income of
$132 million, or 94 cents per share, up from $112 million, or 76
cents per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.20 per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.11 billion.
Processing and services revenue came in at $909 million, up
5 percent.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 a share, before
items, on revenue of $1.09 billion.
Payment processors like Fiserv, FIS and Jack Henry
mainly provide financial institutions with IT systems and
services that enable them to carry out their day-to-day
operations.
Fiserv shares, which touched a 52-week high of $70.90 last
week, closed at $70.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.