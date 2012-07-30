July 30 Fiserv Inc, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations on higher processing and services revenue.

For the second quarter, the company's net income was $161 million, or $1.18 per share, up from $90 million, or 67 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.28 per share.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $1.10 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.