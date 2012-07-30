* Q2 adj EPS $1.28 vs est $1.26
* Q2 rev rises 3 pct
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $5.08-$5.20 vs est $5.18
July 30 Fiserv Inc posted a quarterly
profit above analysts' expectations on higher processing and
services revenue, and said it expects full-year adjusted
earnings to grow 11 percent to 14 percent.
The company, which provides IT services and systems to the
financial sector, expects full-year adjusted earnings to be
between $5.08 per share and $5.20 per share.
Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $5.18 per
share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company's net income rose to
$161 million, or $1.18 per share, from $90 million, or 67 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.28 per share.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $1.10 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.26 per
share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
Processing and services revenue grew about 4 percent to $917
million.
Shares of the company, which have risen about 48 percent
from a low of $48.75 last September, closed at $72.25 on Monday
on the Nasdaq.