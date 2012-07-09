* Farmed fish to exceed captured fish for human use by 2018
* World per-capita fish consumption to reach 19.6 kg in 2021
MILAN, July 9 Aquaculture output is expected to
rise 33 percent over the next decade helping to meet the world's
growing demand for fish as healthy and nutritious food gains
popularity while fishing stagnates, the United Nations' food
agency said on Monday.
World fisheries and aquaculture production is projected to
rise to about 172 million tonnes in 2021, 15 percent up from the
average level for 2009-2011, the UN's Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said in a report.
A 33 percent surge in output of aquaculture, or farming
fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants, over the
period of 2012-2021 to 79 million tonnes compared with the 3
percent growth of capture fisheries, it said.
"Aquaculture will remain one of the fastest-growing animal
food-producing sectors," the report said.
By 2018, farmed fish is expected to exceed captured fish for
human consumption for the first time and its share is seen at
52 percent in 2021.
Fish demand has been on the rise because fish and fishery
products represent a valuable source of protein and essential
micronutrients for balanced nutrition and good health.
In 2009, fish accounted for 16.6 percent of the world
population's intake of animal protein and 6.5 percent of all
protein consumed, the FAO said.
World per-capita apparent fish consumption is expected to
rise to 19.6 kg in 2021, 16 percent higher than the average
level for 2009-2011, but the pace of growth will slow as prices
rise, it said.
World trade of fish for human consumption is expected to
expand by 25 percent in 2012-2021 and fisheries supply chains
would continue to be globalized, with a significant share of
total fishery production being exported, the report said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Andre Grenon)