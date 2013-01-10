European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 10 TV station operator Fisher Communications Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.
The company said it had not made a decision to "pursue any specific strategic transaction" and had not set a timetable for the review process.
Fisher Communications, which has a market value of about $252.8 million, said it had retained Moelis & Company as financial adviser.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
LISBON, June 2 Portuguese police searched the offices of power utility EDP-Energias de Portugal, grid operator REN and the local unit of U.S. consulting firm the Boston Consulting Group on Friday as part of a corruption probe, the prosecutor's office said.