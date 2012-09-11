* Offer at $1.20 per share, above expectations
* F&P shares up 7.2 pct, outpacing broader market
* Deal helps Haier reduce reliance on slowing China
By Donny Kwok
Sept 11 Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd
said Haier Group offered NZ$869 million ($705 million)
to buy the kitchen and appliance maker in a deal that would give
the Chinese white-goods company full control of its New Zealand
partner.
The New Zealand deal is seen as helping Haier reduce its
reliance on a slowing Chinese economy and as a tempting offer
for F&P's shareholders at a time when demand is slowing for its
products.
F&P disclosed on Monday that Haier had approached certain
shareholders about purchasing their stakes, although the company
did not disclose the price or further details. Haier, parent of
Qingdao Haier Co Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co
Ltd, already owns 20 percent of F&P.
The Chinese company has offered to pay NZ$1.20 ($0.97) a
share in cash for a full takeover, F&P said on Tuesday, a 15.4
percent premium to its closing price. Fisher and Paykel also
said the offer has the support of fund manager Allan Gray, which
owns 17.5 percent of the company.
Haier's first overseas foray was a failed attempt in 2005 to
buy U.S. white-goods maker Maytag after teaming up with Bain
Capital and Blackstone Group LP.
Washington D.C.-based Carlyle Group LP agreed in 2011
to buy 9 percent of Haier's Hong Kong-listed unit, investing up
to $194 million through convertible bonds. Carlyle's investment
provided capital for Haier's expansion plans and emerged just
days after Haier decided to buy Panasonic Corp's Sanyo
Electric washing machine and refrigerator units in Japan and
Southeast Asia for $130 million.
F&P, known for its double-door dishwashers, had been hit by
the global credit crisis and slow demand aggravated by a high
New Zealand dollar. Some analysts said the company had turned a
corner in the past year and faced a strong outlook. F&P has
moved most of its manufacturing to low-cost Mexico and Thailand.
It also has a consumer finance business.
Shares of F&P ended 7.2 percent up on Tuesday, outpacing a
0.18 percent slid in benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.
The news comes as China's home appliance makers are
grappling not only with reduced demand, but also intensifying
competition from local and foreign brands that have hurt their
bottom lines and prompted them to seek new avenues to spur
growth.
Although some Chinese firms have had difficulties buying
into overseas assets, there have been precedents set in New
Zealand, with Bright Dairy owning 51 percent of
dairy producer Synlait and a takeover by Haier was not expected
to ruffle regulatory feathers.
Outbound China deals so far this year amount to $42.6
billion, down from $57.7 billion in the same period a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.