SYDNEY, Sept 11 China's Haier Group, parent of
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd has offered NZ$1.20 a
share for New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher
and Paykel Appliances Ltd valuing the firm at NZ$869
million ($705 million).
The offer, a 15.4 percent premium to Fisher and Paykel's
closing price, has the support of fund manager Allan Gray, which
owns 17.5 percent of the firm.
Haier, which already owns 20 percent of the company, has
also approached two other shareholders about buying their
stakes. The move is seen as helping Haier beef up its technology
and expand overseas.
($1 = 1.2324 New Zealand dollars)
