WELLINGTON, Sept 10 New Zealand kitchen and
laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd
said it has received a takeover approach from its
largest shareholder, China's Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
.
Fisher and Paykel, New Zealand's biggest appliance
manufacturer, said it had been advised by Haier, which owns 20
percent of the company, that it would approach three of Fisher
and Paykel's largest shareholders over the weekend about a
possible takeover.
It said it had yet to receive an offer from Haier, adding
that the Chinese firm had indicated that any potential cash
offer would represent a premium to F&P Appliances' current share
price.
Shares in F&P Appliances closed at $0.750 on Friday, its
highest since September 2009 and valuing the company at around
NZ$540 million ($437.70 million). Shares were indicated to open
higher on Monday.
Known for its double-door dishwashers and smart washing
machines, F&P Appliances has moved most of its manufacturing to
low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance
business.
Last month, it announced a surge in net profits for the
first four months of the year and said it would resume dividend
payments this year.
It expects full year operations earnings of NZ$70
million-NZ$78 million before taxes for the current year.
($1 = 1.2337 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)