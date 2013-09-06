SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korea will ban all fishery product imports from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, and tighten its testing on all fishery imports from the other areas of Japan, local media reported on Friday.

Currently, South Korea has banned only 50 fishery products from those eight prefectures due to concerns about radiation contamination from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by John Mair)