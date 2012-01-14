By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 25 Fish hooks and fishbones
dating back 42,000 years found in a cave in East Timor suggest
that humans were capable of skilled, deep-sea fishing 30,000
years earlier than previously thought, researchers in Australia
and Japan said on Friday.
The artefacts -- nearly 39,000 fishbones and three fish
hooks -- were found in a limestone cave in Jerimalai in East
Timor, 50 metres (165 feet) above sea level, said Sue O'Connor
from the Australian National University's department of
archaeology and natural history.
"There was never any hint of (what) maritime technology
people might have had in terms of fishing gear 40,000 years
ago," O'Connor, the study's lead author, told Reuters by
telephone from Canberra.
"(This study showed) you got ability to make hooks, you are
using lines on those hooks. If you can make fibre lines, you can
make nets, you are probably using those fibres on your boats."
"It gives us a lot of information on how people subsisted on
these very small islands on their way to Australia," she said.
Modern humans were capable of long-distance sea travel
50,000 years ago as they colonised Australia, but evidence of
advanced maritime fishing has been rare.
Researchers until now have only been able to find evidence
of open-ocean fishing up to 12,000 years ago.
HOOKS MADE FROM SHELL
O'Connor and her colleagues, who published their findings in
the journal Science, found the bones and hooks in a 1 sq metre
"test pit" in the cave, 300 metres (985 feet) from the coast.
"All the bones we got inside were just the result of human
meals, 40,000 years ago," said O'Connor.
"They were living in that shelter and we are fortunate that
all the materials are preserved so well in that limestone cave,
which preserves bone and shell really well," she said.
The fish hooks were apparently made from the shells of the
Trochus, a large sea snail.
"They are very strong shell ... we think they just put bait
on and dropped the hook in the water from a boat (at the) edge
of a reef," O'Connor said.
The fish bones were traced to 23 species of fish, including
tuna, unicornfish, parrotfish, trevallies, triggerfish,
snappers, emperors and groupers.
"Parrotfish and unicorn were probably caught on baited hooks
... but tuna are deepwater, fast-moving fish. Tuna and
trevallies were probably caught by lure fishing," O'Connor said.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Paul Tait)