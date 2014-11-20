BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million
Nov 20 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Employee consultation process in conjunction with Fiskars restructuring has been concluded
* New organizational structure comes into effect in December
* In addition, some fixed-term positions will not be renewed
* As a consequence, need for redundancies will be about 20 employees
* As part of the new organization, Fiskars is creating a Europe business region which is responsible for sales, supply chain and shared services within Europe
* Plans to restructure operations at Iittala factory
* As such, an employee consultation process is beginning at glassworks that may result in fixed-term lay-offs as well as redundancies of up to a maximum of 9 people
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes