BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London - British official
* British official says Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in London, to be presented in court later on Tuesday (Reporting By Delhi Newsroom)
Dec 9 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars corporation's extraordinary general meeting decided on an extra dividend and amendment to the Articles of Association
* Decided that an extra dividend of 2.60 euros ($3) per share will be distributed to Fiskars shareholders based on annual accounts adopted for financial period that ended on Dec. 31, 2013
* Dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems