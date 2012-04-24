* Joint venture owns 19 pct of Wartsila shares
HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish kitchen utensils and
gardening tools maker Fiskars and Sweden's Investor
have merged their shareholdings in Finnish ship and
power plant engine maker Wartsila, giving them a
joint 19 percent stake.
Fiskars and Investor, an industrial holding company, said on
Tuesday they would set up a joint venture to oversee their
investment, and expected to join the board from 2013.
The joint venture may further increase its stake in
Wartsila, but the stake would remain below 30 percent and they
would not make a bid for the company, they added.
Fiskars said a subsidiary sold some shares in Wartsila to
Investor for 30.90 euros per share as part of the deal.
Fiskars and Investor did not elaborate on their plans for
Wartsila.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)