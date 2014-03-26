HELSINKI, March 26 Finnish kitchen utensils and
tools group Fiskars said it plans to close two knife
factories and a warehouse in Italy and cut up to 58 jobs due to
weak local demand.
The company said the Italian restructuring is part of its
previously announced savings programme which aims to cut costs
by 9 million euros ($12.4 million) to 11 million euros a year.
Fiskars last year acquired Danish porcelain maker Royal
Copenhagen, which boosted the group's total sales to around 800
million euros ($1.1 billion).
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
