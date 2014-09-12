BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Fiskars Oyj Abp
* Says appoints Teemu Kangas-Karki as COO and CFO
* Says role of Chief Operating Officer is new within Fiskars
* Says Teemu Kangas-Karki has been appointed as Group's Chief Operating and Financial Officer (COO and CFO) as of immediately Source text for Eikon:
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.