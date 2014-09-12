Sept 12 Fiskars Oyj Abp

* Says appoints Teemu Kangas-Karki as COO and CFO

* Says role of Chief Operating Officer is new within Fiskars

* Says Teemu Kangas-Karki has been appointed as Group's Chief Operating and Financial Officer (COO and CFO) as of immediately Source text for Eikon:

