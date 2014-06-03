(Adds Stockmann job cuts, background on economy)
HELSINKI, June 3 Finnish kitchen utensils and
tools group Fiskars cut its profit outlook on
Tuesday, while department store chain Stockmann
announced new job cuts as both companies struggle with weak
consumer sentiment.
The Finnish economy has fallen for two consecutive years
amid export troubles and Europe's downturn, and lately the
weakness has spread to private consumption.
Fiskars said its sales in May fell below expectations. It
now expects sales and core operating profit to fall this year,
compared to its previous estimate of flat sales and a slight
fall in profit.
"Fiskars will take determined action to drive up sales and
to adjust its cost levels during the rest of the year, but based
on its May sales it is unlikely that the company can regain
sales lost over the first five months," the firm said in a
statement.
Meanwhile Stockmann announced it would cut about 240 jobs,
adding it would start talks aimed at reducing 180 staff from
support functions.
The loss-making company has lowered its full-year profit
outlook and plans to revise its strategy by the end of the year.
Shares in Fiskars fell 3.1 percent in early Helsinki trade
while those in Stockmann were up 2 percent. ($1 = 0.7349 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Louise Heavens)