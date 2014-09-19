(Repeats to attach to a duplicated alert chain)
Fiskars Oyj Abp
:
* Fiskars group decreases its holding in Wartsila, focuses on
executing branded
consumer goods strategy
* Says Investor acquires 15.8 million shares, or 8% of the
capital and votes in
wärtsilä from avlis for approximately EUR 639 million, or EUR
40.55 per share
* Says following the deal, the joint venture structure will be
dissolved and
Fiskars retains stake of 5 percent in Wartsila
* Says the non-recurring gain from the sale of Wartsila shares
to Investor
amounts to approximately EUR 450 million
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
