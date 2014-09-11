BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp
* Fiskars acquires leading U.S. watering brands Nelson and Gilmour
* Says buys Nelson and Nilmour from the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation
* Says purchase price for the business and related net assets is $30.0 million, equalling about 23.2 million euros
* Says the closing is expected to take place during Q4 2014
* Says expects to record non-recurring expenses related to the integration of the business starting already in 2014
* Says the transaction will be financed by Fiskars' existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: