* Li's Hybrid Tech said it would offer $55 million
* Closed auction to be held in New York
* Li to continue to pursue appeal of "credit bid" ruling
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 17 A Chinese auto parts
maker and a Hong Kong businessman will square off in an auction
for Fisker Automotive, the defunct maker of a plug-in hybrid
sports car, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled on Friday.
The Feb. 12 auction will pit the U.S. unit of China's
Wanxiang Group against Hybrid Tech Holdings, a company
affiliated with investor Richard Li of Hong Kong. Hybrid has
said its initial bid would be worth $55 million.
Fisker's committee of unsecured creditors has said it hopes
to find other potential buyers by the Feb. 7 bid deadline.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross of Wilmington, Delaware,
said at a Friday hearing that attendance at the auction would be
limited to the bidders, Fisker and a representative of the
unsecured creditors committee. The auction will take place at
the law offices of Kirkland & Ellis in New York.
Li's legal team is pursuing an appeal of Gross's order last
week that will require bids to include some cash.
Li had planned to buy Fisker's assets by forgiving some of
what the company owes on a $168 million secured loan, a process
known as a "credit bid." Unsecured creditors were likely to get
next to nothing under that plan.
The U.S. government originally extended that loan to bolster
the development of green vehicle technology. Li bought the loan
for $25 million at a government auction last year, and Gross
limited his credit bid to that amount.
Li's lawyer called the ruling a "terrible precedent," but
Gross defended the decision again on Friday.
"Sometimes I'm right, and sometimes I'm wrong, and I think
I'm right on this," Gross said. "It was argued I was setting new
precedent. I think I'm really following the law."
He said he would issue a written opinion of his credit bid
decision later on Friday.
Fisker ceased production in 2012 after a series of recalls
of its $100,000 luxury cars and filed for bankruptcy in
November.
Li has been a long-term investor in Fisker, which burned
through more than $1 billion. Wanxiang acquired Fisker's battery
supplier, A123 Systems Inc, in 2013.
The case is In re Fisker Automotive Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 13-13087.