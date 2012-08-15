By Sarah McBride and Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Aug 15 Fisker Automotive,
the maker of the $100,000-plus Karma hybrid sports car, is
looking to raise about another $150 million to su rvive un til it
can launch production of its second model, a key investor said
Wednesday.
The company has already raised more than $1 billion in
private financing from venture backers and others since early
2010. But earlier this year, Fisker was denied access to more
than half of a $529 million government loan that was the
cornerstone of its business plan.
"We need money on our balance sheet" to fund operating
expenses, said Ray Lane, a Fisker director and a managing
partner at venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. "And
we need money to fund the development of the next car."
Once Fisker breaks even, the company could pursue an initial
public offering or a sale to a strategic investor, which could
come in late 2013, Lane said in an interview.
Fisker executives could not be immediately reached for
comment.
In 2009, Fisker was among the few automakers to receive a
U.S. Department of Energy loan as part of a broader government
push to add U.S. jobs and promote green technology. Under a
different government effort, Fisker's battery supplier A123
Systems received a $249-million green-technology grant.
But both companies have struggled in recent months. Fisker
has faced a series of quality and financial setbacks involving
its flagship vehicle, the Karma plug-in hybrid, and delays in
the development of its second hybrid model, the Atlantic sedan.
Earlier this week, Fisker named its third chief executive
this year.
A123, which had run short of cash, said last week that it
planned to sell a controlling stake to Chinese auto parts maker
Wanxiang for $450 million.