DETROIT Aug 14 Fisker Automotive named the former head of General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt program as chief executive on Tuesday, marking the second time the green car start-up has replaced its top executive this year.

Tony Posawatz, who oversaw the development of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid for six years before he left GM this summer, will replace outgoing CEO Tom LaSorda.

During a conference call with reporters to announce the move, LaSorda said he will be on hand to provide "fatherly advice" but will not have a formal role in the company.

LaSorda was named as CEO of Fisker in February to replace Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer, who founded the automaker carrying his name in 2007.