* Fisker CEO Tony Posawatz is Fisker's third CEO this year

* Posawatz joins as Fisker struggling to regain credibility

* Fisker names Joseph Chao as head of China operations

By Deepa Seetharaman

DETROIT, Aug 14 Fisker Automotive named the former head of General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt program as chief executive on Tuesday, marking the second time this year the start-up - which got an early boost from government funding - replaced its top executive.

Tony Posawatz, who oversaw development of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid for six years before leaving GM this summer, will replace outgoing CEO Tom LaSorda.

LaSorda said he would be on hand to provide "fatherly advice" but would not have a formal role. With the launch of its plug-in hybrid sports car, the Karma, the company is trying to rebound from a series of high-profile setbacks, including the decision by the Department of Energy this year to freeze a loan extended in 2009.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy froze the $529 million loan awarded to Fisker as part of an Obama administration program to spur advanced vehicle development.

"I've been recruiting him for quite a while and certainly had some people assist me in giving him the full story," LaSorda said during a conference call with reporters. "He's come in with eyes wide open."

On Tuesday, Fisker also appointed a new head of its China and Asian operations, Joseph Chao, and a new vice president of manufacturing, Alberto Gonzalez. Chao will oversee Fisker's entry in China later this year, Fisker said in a press release.

Posawatz, a 32-year GM veteran, is Fisker's third CEO this year. In late February, LaSorda, a former executive at GM and Chrysler, was named as CEO to replace Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer, who founded the automaker in 2007.

Under LaSorda, Fisker overhauled its business plan so it could be profitable without Department of Energy funds. The DOE froze the remainder of its $529 million loan to Fisker due to a one-year delay in its Karma launch.

In March, a Karma battery, made by A123 Systems Inc , failed during a test conducted by Consumer Reports magazine. Fisker recalled 239 Karma cars in December to fix a battery defect that raised the risk of a fire.

This week, Fisker said its engineers have started to examine and test a Karma that caught fire Friday in a parking lot in Woodside, California. Early tests show the problem did not begin with the lithium-ion battery pack, the company said.

Posawatz, 52, a mechanical engineer who has an MBA from Dartmouth, would build on LaSorda's plan, executives said on Tuesday. Fisker is hoping to regain footing with the Atlantic sedan, which will cost about half of the Karma, which carries a price tag of more than $100,000.

But the timing of that vehicle's introduction has yet to be announced. The bulk of Fisker's DOE loan was slated to build the model, which bears the company's second-generation power train, at a former GM factory in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I don't think there's any more management makeover," company founder Fisker said during the call. "Obviously, the priority No. 1 for Tony is bringing the Atlantic to market."