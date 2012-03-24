SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Hybrid automaker Fisker Automotive Inc hopes to finish its latest funding round by the end of March, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Last month, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Fisker said it had raised $263 million of a total offering amount of $300 million.

A Fisker spokesman said he couldn't comment about "future financial details."

Fisker, which makes Karma luxury sedans, has had a series of stumbles recently. Over the last month, Fisker changed its CEO and halted work at its U.S. plant as it renegotiates the terms of a $529 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

It recalled 239 Karmas last December due to a possible battery defect and in January it halted Karma sales for four days to fix a software malfunction that at times triggered warning lights while temporarily freezing navigation systems.

Fisker said last month that it had made about 1,500 Karmas. Fisker builds the Karma in Finland and plans to build a second model, the Nina sedan, at its Wilmington, Delaware, plant, a former GM factory. (Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Gary Hill)