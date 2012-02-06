LOS ANGELES Feb 6 Electric car startup
Fisker Automotive Inc said on Monday it has suspended work at
its U.S. manufacturing plant and laid off 26 workers while it
renegotiates the terms of its $529 million loan from the U.S.
Department of Energy.
The company has received $193 million of the federal loan so
far, it said in a statement. Most of those funds have supported
the rollout of its first vehicle, a $102,000 plug-in hybrid
sportscar called the Karma that was plagued with production
delays and a recent recall.
Fisker's Wilmington, Delaware plant, a former General Motors
Co factory, is expected to manufacture the company's
second vehicle, a sedan known as the Nina. The $336 million
balance of its DOE loan is intended to fund that car, Fisker
said.
A DOE spokesman said the government was working to revise
the terms of Fisker's loan because of the delays in getting the
Karma to market.
"Our loan guarantees have strict conditions in place to
protect taxpayers. The Department only allows the loan to be
disbursed as the company meets certain milestones and
demonstrates results," DOE spokesman Damien LaVera said.
"The Department is working with Fisker to review a revised
business plan and determine the best path forward so the company
can meet its benchmarks, produce cars and employ workers here in
America."
Energy Department loans and loan guarantees have been under
heightened scrutiny from lawmakers since solar panel company
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy in September after receiving a
$535 million government loan in 2009.
Last month, Fisker ratcheted down its sales projections for
2012, saying it expected to sell about 10,000 Karmas. It had
originally hoped to sell 15,000 vehicles.
In addition to the federal loan, Fisker has raised more than
$850 million from private investors including Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, Advanced Equities and Qatar Investment
Authority. That includes $260 million raised late last year,
Fisker said.
The fledgling automaker was founded in 2007 by Henrik
Fisker, a onetime Aston Martin designer.
The Anaheim, California-based company is one of a slew of
automakers betting heavily on hybrids and pure electric
vehicles. Major carmakers including GM and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
already have electric cars on the road, though the push
for greener cars has also ushered in a host of venture-backed
startups like Fisker and Tesla Motors Inc.