* Tom Lasorda to take new role to advise on strategy
* Lasorda also will work with board of directors
* Lasorda has manufacturing, electric-vehicle experience
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Fisker Automotive has agreed to
hire former Chrysler LLC chief executive, Tom Lasorda, in a
newly created role to advise the green car maker on strategy and
work with its board of directors, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
The move comes as California-based Fisker works to boost
sales of its high-cost plug-in electric sports cars and as it
looks to broaden its portfolio of products.
Fisker made headlines in recent years after it received $529
million in loan guarantees from the U.S. Department of Energy
and purchased a plant in Delaware from General Motors Co.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is among Fisker's investors.
Lasorda, 57, joins the company at a time when electrified
vehicles are under scrutiny after reports of battery fires
related to GM's high-profile Chevrolet Volt.
He was well known as a key manufacturing executive at GM
before going to rival Chrysler in the 1990s, where he steadily
moved up the ranks. Lasorda was influential in Daimler AG's
sale of Chrysler to Cerberus Capital Management in
2007 and also was a prominent figure when Chrysler filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was eventually taken over by Fiat SpA
.
For Fisker, the appointment not only adds an executive with
considerable manufacturing and labor experience to its roster,
but also someone with recent experience in a variety of electric
vehicle ventures. Since leaving Chrysler a couple of years ago,
Lasorda has joined various boards of start-up companies with an
interest in the battery-powered vehicle industry.
Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer, founded the
automaker carrying his name in 2007. Since then, he has
assembled a team of managers, including several former
automotive executives, to try to build the company into a
legitimate player in the global auto industry.
Fisker, like others in the electric vehicle market -- such
as Tesla Motors Inc, Nissan Motor Co and GM
--is experiencing considerable headwinds when it comes to market
acceptance of the vehicles it makes. Relatively cheap gasoline
prices in the United States and high development costs that
drive up the selling prices of these vehicles have worked to
cool demand.
Still, Fisker recently said it will produce 15,000 of its
electric sports cars in 2012 despite production delays that have
sharply reduced the start-up carmaker's projected deliveries in
2011 to 1,500 cars.
Production of Fisker's first vehicle, the $96,000 plug-in
hybrid Karma, was held up by faulty electrical harnesses and
headlights, topped off by a flood that damaged the leather for
its interior.
Fisker plans to eventually expand its lineup beyond the
sporty Karma by offering a sedan and other body styles.