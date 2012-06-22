By Deepa Seetharaman
| DETROIT, June 22
DETROIT, June 22 Fisker Automotive began its
first major marketing push in the United States for its Karma
plug-in sports car on Friday in a newspaper ad that hints at the
fledgling automaker's spate of financial and production
problems.
The first Karma rolled off the assembly line nearly a year
ago, but the vehicle, which costs more than $100,000, has been
hit with a series of setbacks this year, including a loss of
funding from the Department of Energy and safety recalls.
In the ad campaign printed in the pages of the Wall Street
Journal Friday, Fisker emphasized its determination to overcome
those problems.
"When we set out to redefine and reshape how the world
thinks about cars, we knew it wouldn't be easy," the ad says.
"And despite our many firsts, accomplishments, and accolades, it
hasn't been.
"But that's alright. Building the future never is," the ad
for the 2012 Karma, Fisker's flagship vehicle, says.
The privately-held company said more marketing initiatives
will follow over the "next several months." A Fisker spokesman
declined to say how much the company is spending on its
marketing or describe the next stages of the campaign.
Early this year, the DOE froze a $529 million loan to Fisker
because of a one-year delay in bringing the Karma to showrooms.
The move forced Fisker to suspend work at the Delaware factory
and lay off 26 workers in February.
Then in March, a Karma being tested by Consumer Reports
failed because of a defect in the battery packs made by supplier
A123 Systems Inc.
Last month, U.S. safety regulators sent investigators to
inspect the site of a Texas garage fire that destroyed a Karma
and two other cars inside. Fisker said the lithium-ion battery
in the car was not to blame for the fire.[ID: nL1E8GLB8X]
Americans have been slow to adopt electric cars due to their
high cost, a lack of charging infrastructure and safety concerns
over the batteries. Gas prices have not risen high enough to
justify the higher cost of electric cars, analysts say. As fuel
prices fell starting in April, the market share of hybrid and
electric vehicles has fallen as well.
LMC Automotive expects a hybrid and electric vehicle sales
to make up 3.2 percent of total U.S. auto sales this year.
"Until we see alternative powertrain growth without rising
gas prices, we won't see the market share growth that many
automakers are hoping for," John Humphrey, senior vice president
of global automotive operations at J.D. Power and Associates,
said this week.