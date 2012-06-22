DETROIT, June 22 Fisker Automotive began its first major marketing push in the United States for its Karma plug-in sports car on Friday in a newspaper ad that hints at the fledgling automaker's spate of financial and production problems.

The first Karma rolled off the assembly line nearly a year ago, but the vehicle, which costs more than $100,000, has been hit with a series of setbacks this year, including a loss of funding from the Department of Energy and safety recalls.

In the ad campaign printed in the pages of the Wall Street Journal Friday, Fisker emphasized its determination to overcome those problems.

"When we set out to redefine and reshape how the world thinks about cars, we knew it wouldn't be easy," the ad says. "And despite our many firsts, accomplishments, and accolades, it hasn't been.

"But that's alright. Building the future never is," the ad for the 2012 Karma, Fisker's flagship vehicle, says.

The privately-held company said more marketing initiatives will follow over the "next several months." A Fisker spokesman declined to say how much the company is spending on its marketing or describe the next stages of the campaign.

Early this year, the DOE froze a $529 million loan to Fisker because of a one-year delay in bringing the Karma to showrooms. The move forced Fisker to suspend work at the Delaware factory and lay off 26 workers in February.

Then in March, a Karma being tested by Consumer Reports failed because of a defect in the battery packs made by supplier A123 Systems Inc.

Last month, U.S. safety regulators sent investigators to inspect the site of a Texas garage fire that destroyed a Karma and two other cars inside. Fisker said the lithium-ion battery in the car was not to blame for the fire.[ID: nL1E8GLB8X]

Americans have been slow to adopt electric cars due to their high cost, a lack of charging infrastructure and safety concerns over the batteries. Gas prices have not risen high enough to justify the higher cost of electric cars, analysts say. As fuel prices fell starting in April, the market share of hybrid and electric vehicles has fallen as well.

LMC Automotive expects a hybrid and electric vehicle sales to make up 3.2 percent of total U.S. auto sales this year.

"Until we see alternative powertrain growth without rising gas prices, we won't see the market share growth that many automakers are hoping for," John Humphrey, senior vice president of global automotive operations at J.D. Power and Associates, said this week.