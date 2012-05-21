(Adds Fisker comment)
May 21 U.S. safety regulators are trying to
determine the cause of a Texas garage fire that destroyed three
vehicles, including a luxury plug-in sports car built by Fisker
Automotive.
The Fisker Karma, which sells for more than $100,000, was
parked in the garage of a newly built home in Sugar Land, Texas,
when the fire broke out earlier this month.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent
investigators to inspect the site, but has not yet opened a
formal investigation.
"NHTSA is working with local authorities to evaluate whether
there are any potential safety implications and will continue to
monitor the situation," the safety agency said in a statement.
A statement from Fisker said NHTSA officials went to Texas
to conduct a routine "field inquiry" into the cause of the fire.
"We also understand that the officials looked at other
vehicles involved in the fire," Fisker said. "Fisker is working
alongside NHTSA and insurance adjusters to help determine the
exact cause."
The Karma's lithium-ion battery was intact after the fire,
suggesting it was not a "contributing factor," Fisker previously
said, adding that the Karma was not plugged in at the time of
the fire.
The safety of electric car batteries has been in the
spotlight since last year when U.S. safety regulators opened an
investigation into General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt after some
battery packs caught fire during testing.
NHTSA closed that probe in January, saying electric cars do
not pose a greater risk of fire than gasoline-powered cars.
Fisker has faced tough questions about the reliability of
the Karma after a spate of high-profile battery problems in
recent months.
In March, a Karma battery failed during a test conducted by
Consumer Reports magazine. Fisker recalled 239 Karma cars in
December to fix a battery defect that raised the risk of a fire.
The Karma that was destroyed in the garage fire was
purchased after the recall. No fires or injuries have been tied
to the Karma battery, which is built by A123 Systems.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; editing by Gunna
Dickson)