Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Fission Uranium Corp :
* Makes proposal to alpha to acquire alpha shares for $7.26 per alpha share
* Says alpha would have the opportunity to appoint two members to the board of directors of Fission
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Expects to conclude review in less than 6 months (Recasts, adds comments from CEO)
WASHINGTON, March 30 The Republican head of the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed easing regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and others.