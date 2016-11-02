Nov 2 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and
gave a current-quarter revenue forecast that was well below
estimates as it faces stiff competition from rival device
makers.
The company's shares plummeted more than 30 percent in
extended trading on Wednesday.
Fitbit's revenue rose 23.1 percent to $ 503.8 million in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed analysts estimates of
$506.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast revenue of $725 million to $750 million
for the key holiday-shopping quarter, well below analysts'
average estimate of $ 985.1 million.
