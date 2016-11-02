Nov 2 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and gave a current-quarter revenue forecast that was well below estimates as it faces stiff competition from rival device makers.

The company's shares plummeted more than 30 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Fitbit's revenue rose 23.1 percent to $ 503.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed analysts estimates of $506.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast revenue of $725 million to $750 million for the key holiday-shopping quarter, well below analysts' average estimate of $ 985.1 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)